John Alva Berry, age 76, of Oscoda, passed away on Sept. 14, 2019 at MediLodge Nursing Home in Tawas City.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1942 in Oklahoma City, Okla. to the late Alva and Dorothy (Fletcher) Berry. John joined the United States Air Force in 1960 and retired as a MSGT after 26 years of hard work and dedication. He enjoyed fishing, going on picnics, working on and repairing computers and most importantly, spending time with his family.
John is survived by his wife, Carole Berry of California; long time friend, Debbie Sersaw; children, Gina (Jacques) Korio of California and Stephen Berry of Oscoda; brother, Ralph Berry; sisters, Cheryle Berry and Jean Berry; grandchildren, Gabriella, Danielle and Elie Korio, Kayden Berry, eight adopted grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24, 2019