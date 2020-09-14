John Carl Loeffler of East Tawas passed away peacefully at Tawas Village on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, age 92 years.
John was born on Nov. 10, 1927 to John George and Mathilda (Luckhardt) Loeffler in the Sebewaing area. After leaving school in the eighth grade, he worked for the Ashman Theater Company. He met his wife, Mirrell (McCallum) in Sebewaing, and the couple married in October of 1948. He and Mirrell moved to East Tawas in the early 50s and ran the Family Theater.
While running the theater, he took a correspondence course in electronics and eventually opened Loeffler Television and Appliance Store on Newman Street in East Tawas, and successfully operated the store for 30 years. John was also very involved in his local community, serving as a volunteer firefighter for the East Tawas Fire Department, a member of the Tawas Area Lions Club, and an active member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church for many years.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Mirrell on April 30, 2007. He is survived by his four loving sons, Brian (Laura) Loeffler, Kirk (Janet) Loeffler, Rodney (Shannon) Loeffler and Brent (Teril) Loeffler; nine grandchildren, Kevin Loeffler, Kerry Loeffler, Krista Loeffler, Kristin Velthouse; Ryan Loeffler, Bradley Loeffler, Alex Loeffler and Autumn Loeffler; two step grandchildren, Stacie Hewitt and Jason Sheridan; and six great grandchildren, Noah Loeffler, Reed Loeffler, Mykel Michaud, Ethan Eklund, Landry Velthouse and Sawyer Velthouse.
John's family will welcome friends for a time of visitation on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City with Reverend Mark Lindloff officiating. John's family will welcome friends at church on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. Interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas.
Those wishing to express their condolences are encouraged to consider a gift to either Compassus Hospice of West Branch or to Emmanuel Lutheran School in John's name. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.