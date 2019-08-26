|
|
Everyone who was fortunate enough to know John Curry will be saddened to know that he died on Aug. 13, 2019. He was born on Dec. 12, 1937, in Lansing, to the late Volney and Helen Curry.
John, of Holt, was a gentleman in the classical definition of the word. John graduated from Michigan State University and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. He served for two years with duty in Germany. Following his military service, John returned to academia, studying for his Ph.D. with Daniel Boorstin at the University of Chicago. John taught at Michigan State University, and at Merced College in Merced, Calif. He returned to Michigan to become the photo archivist for the State of Michigan. He worked there for many years.
John also studied classical organ with the distinguished organist Dr. Ross. After retirement, John spent most of his time at the family cottage on Long Lake, in Iosco County. He became the resident historian for Long Lake and Hale and spent many hours presenting his work to local groups and civic societies. John was a wonderful role model for his nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces.
John leaves behind a loving family. His adoring sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Curry) and Bruce Brown will miss him greatly, as will his nieces and nephews, Jeffery and Elizabeth (Brown) Weihl, Bruce Allan and Julia (Bach) Brown, Carroll and Kay (Kaminski) Brown, and Manning and Jennifer (Merrill) Brown. Also, John leaves behind eight great-nephews and nieces and five great-great-nephews and nieces.
A life-long bachelor, John devoted himself to his family. His extensive study of the genealogy and ancestry of the Curry and Winegardner families was a passion. We shall miss his kindness, generosity, intellect and his sense of fun. And everyone he knew will miss his smile that lit up the world.
Graveside interment and eulogy will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Felt Plains Cemetery, 3330 Meridian Rd., Leslie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Community Church, 227 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, Michigan 48933. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, 2019