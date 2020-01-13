|
|
John Edward Erickson, a resident of Standish, formerly of Alabaster and Tawas City, passed away peacefully under the loving care of his wife and hospice at Horizon Senior Living in Standish, age 91 years.
John was born in the village of Alabaster to John E. and Frances A. (McClean) Erickson on May 25, 1928. After his high school graduation, John enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served our country from 1950 to 1956. Upon John's honorable separation from the military, he returned home to Michigan and went to work with the maintenance department for U.S. Gypsum. He worked in the gypsum industry for 44 years until his retirement in 1990.
John was an incredible athlete in his younger years and was extremely talented in the sport of baseball. He played several years within the NEM (North Eastern Michigan) Baseball League, and was eventually inducted into the NEM Baseball Hall of Fame! John had a passion for reading articles, magazines, and books on athletics and gaining knowledge for basically all sports. He will be truly missed by everyone who had the opportunity to know and love him!
John married his wife and absolute best friend, Margaret L. (Reece) Erickson in Flint on July 29, 1968. The couple shared a beautiful marriage together for 51 years!
John is survived by his loving wife, Margaret L. Erickson of Standish; sister, Betty (Frank) Rose of Freeland; brother, Robert (Marie) Erickson of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister- in-law, Carol Erickson of Tawas City, Evelyn Erickson of Phoenix, Ariz., Mavis Easley of Flint and Melba Alexander of Flint; brother-in-law, Leon (Pam) Reece of Flint; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.
John was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Elmer, Edwin (Anna), Pat, and Arthur (Virginia) Erickson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Inis (Johnnie) Newcomb, Donna (Charles) Hart, Carl Easley, L.D. Alexander; and his parents.
John's family will welcome friends for visitation on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. at the East Tawas Assembly of God Church with Pastor Scott Shamel officiating. Full military honors will be performed by the Tawas Area Honor Guard.
Cremation will take place after the funeral service and John will be laid to rest in Sims-Whitney Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider a donation to the Veterans Memorial Plaza in Tawas City in John's name. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 21, 2020