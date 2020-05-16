John Henry Griffith, age 87, of Hale passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 under the loving care of his wife and family at home.
John was born Dec. 16, 1932 in Blaine, Ky. to the late Millard and Annie (Edwards) Griffith. He married the former Vivian Anne Moore in Kentucky and together they have shared 68 years of marriage. John worked for General Motors in the V8 plant for over 30 years before retiring. After retirement, he would enjoy hunting, fishing and camping.
John is survived by his wife, Vivian; nieces and nephews, Virginia (Joe) Ingweiller, Ronnie Moore, Lonnie Moore, Lena Jennings, Evelyn Gannon and Billy Moore; great nieces and nephews, Charles (Joyce) Davis, Ricky Smith, Nason Smith, Brian Moore, Julie Moore, Angie Gonyer and Jeff (Melissa) Moore; and many great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brother, William Moore; and sister, Mina Maxine Moore.
Visitation for John took place from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 15 at Buresh Funeral Home, Hale. A graveside ceremony was held immediately following at 3 p.m. at Esmond Evergreen Cemetery in Hale. Pastor Todd Vossen officiated.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 16 to May 26, 2020.