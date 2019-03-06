John Jethroe Tyson III, 67, of Glennie, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Medilodge of Tawas City.
John was born February 11, 1952 to John J. and Evelyn (Tait) Tyson Jr. in Glennie. John attended Oscoda Area Schools and served in the U.S. Army from 1973 until 1975.
John is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Jake) Petty of Glennie, three grandchildren, Hailey, Sydney and Charley Petty, one sister, Val (Bart) Fredrickson of Oscoda, and one brother, Dennis (Jennifer) Tyson of Sault Ste. Marie. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Emily Tyson, and one brother, Albert Tyson.
