John Quick Jr., 89, of Oscoda, Michigan, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
In accordance with John's wishes cremation has taken place. No services will take place. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek.
John was born on Oct. 1, 1930 in Durant, Oklahoma, the son on John and Gracie (Morgan) Quick. He and Evelyn Hewitt united in marriage, celebrating 52 years together. John retired after 25 years of honorable service from the United States Air Force.
He was a member of the Oscoda American Legion Post #274. In his free time, he enjoyed watching football, lottery scratch-offs, and watching John Wayne westerns.
He is survived by his four children, John (Joni) Quick, Robert (Joann) Quick, Cheryl (Michael) Ritzert and Dorothy Fry; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five sisters; brother; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Quick; two daughters, Francis Regeir and Shirley Quick; parents, John and Gracie Quick; and four siblings. Tributes may be shared on the obituaries page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 28 to Jun. 23, 2020.