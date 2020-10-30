John "Jack" Reilly Jr. (95) of Whitney Township died Wednesday Oct. 28th 2020 at his home overlooking his beloved Lake Huron with his two daughters by his side.

Jack was born in Detroit on April 4, 1925 to Joe and Violet Reilly. He moved to Whitney Township as a young child where his parents ran a popular resort for many years.

Jack enlisted in the Army in 1943. He served his country in World War II. He was stationed in Luzon in the Philippines in the Asiac-Pacific Theater where he was the recipient of 6 bronze stars and other various medals. After serving his country, Jack enrolled in college where he met his wife of 62 years, Donna Hacker.

Together they had two beautiful daughters Maureen (James) Miscisin of Chalfont, Penn. and Molly Reilly of Bay City. Five grandchildren, Brian and Mark (Jill) Miscisin, Rachel, Martin and Caleb (Bronte) Miller. Three great-grandchildren, Corey, Kelsey, and Shawn Miscisin. Two great-great-grandchildren Charlotte Doyle and Rose Miscisin.

Jack had many wonderful hobbies. He enjoyed hunting and fishing on Lake Huron and in Florida. He also enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, and woodworking. Jack accomplished a great many things in his life. He touched many lives and will always be remembered for his kindness, strength, integrity, and his love for God and his country. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation for family and friends will be Nov. 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alabaster Bible Church, 3006 Benson Rd. Tawas City MI 48763.

The funeral will take place at 1 p.m., burial with honors will follow directly after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Compasses Hospice 3217 M-55 Suite B West Branch MI 48661.

