Jorene Baier


1943 - 2020
Jorene Baier Obituary
Jorene Baier, age 76, of Mattawan, formerly of Oscoda, died at her daughter's home in Mattawan on March 29, 2020.
Jorene was born Oct. 10, 1943 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Peter and Billie (Reynolds) Nasif, who preceded her in death.
She graduated Cheboygan High School in 1961 and later in life was a partner in Ahead of Time Hair Salon in Oscoda.
Members of her family include her husband of 55 years, Jim Baier; two daughters, Jamie (Dr. John) Lawlor and Johnna (Mike) Makuch; and four grandchildren, David, Kate, Petra and Myah.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Oscoda.
Visit Jorene's personal web page at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com, where you can read her life story, archive a favorite memory or photo and sign her online guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 30, 2020
