Joseph J. Mazur, age 104, of Greenbush, formerly of Detroit, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Peaceful Acres in West Branch.

He was born on Dec. 14, 1914 in Detroit to the late John and Julia Mazur (nee Golemo). Joe served in the United States Army for nearly five years, including time in World War II. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 14, 1945.

Joe worked as an electrician and contributed on noteworthy projects such as the Detroit Renaissance Center. He had a love for sports and enjoyed baseball, football and ice skating. Joe was a big fan of watching the professionals play and his favorite team was the Detroit Tigers.

He is survived by his three children, Cynthia (Alan) McGowen of Lincoln, Daniel (Barbara) Mazur of Glen Ellyn, Ill. and Karen (Gary) Goodfellow of Chandler, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Lee Major, Jeffrey Major, Janice Prokopec, Whitney Mazur, Michael Mazur, Sean Goodfellow, Brian Goodfellow and Billy Bugg; and seven great grandchildren, Collin, Lauren, Bennett, Ethan, Caleb, Liam and Addie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2015 by his wife of 70 years, Alice V. Mazur, whom he married in 1945; four brothers, Stanley, Frank, John and Julius; and sister, Eleanor Golemo.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11 from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oscoda. He will be laid to rest in Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township.

