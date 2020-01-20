|
Joseph Michael Gregory, age 84, of National City, a former resident of Dewey, Ariz. and Mission Hills, Calif., died on Jan. 11, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's in Saginaw.
He was born the son of George and Mary (Romano) Gregory in Pittsburg, Pa. Joe was an electrician and worked for Warner Bros. for 35 years before his retirement in 1998. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy for four years.
He was a member of the Sand Lake Road Patrol and a member of the American Legion Post 211 in East Tawas. Joe enjoyed playing cards, but his true passion was bowling. He traveled and bowled in tournaments in many states.
He married Patricia McNair in 1960 and together they shared 31 years of marriage and raised two children. He later married Darlene Oberprillar on May 11, 1996 in Las Vegas and shared 20 years of marriage before her passing in 2016.
Joe is survived by his children, Michael Joseph (Jennifer) Gregory, Melissa Ann Gregory and step children, Jack (Pam) Smith, Ronald (Stephanie) Smith, Dennis Smith, Paul (Brenda) Smith, Pam (Rod) Nesky and Jeff (Lori) Smith; his sister, Carmella Vatral; grandchildren, Seth, Austin and Alexis Gregory and Nicholas Metoyer; and numerous step-grandchildren and great grandchildren; his nieces and nephews, Frank Vatral, Debbie Grooms, Victoria Pennington and Joann Jordan. He is also survived by a very special friend, Dorene Winer whom he enjoyed many special times with over the last few years. Joe is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene; brother, John; and sister, Amelia.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and inurnment will be held at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28, 2020