Joseph Patrick Jordan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Patrick Jordan, age 70, of National City, passed away suddenly Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home in National City.
Joseph was born Jan. 3, 1950 in Bay City to the late James M. and Mary E. (McArdle) Jordan. A veteran of the United States Army Joseph loved hunting, fishing, NASCAR and time spent with family and friends.
One of 12 children, Joseph is survived by siblings, Rita Moore, Neil "Slick" Jordan and Richard "Woofie" Jordan, all of National City, Roxanne Sarkins and Susan Priest, both of West Branch, Janet (Ed) Hennessey of Scottsdale, Ariz., Sharon Desotell of Huntington, Ind., Kevin Jordan of Tawas City; along with countless nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, James and Mary, Joseph was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry Jordan and James "Jumbo" Jordan; and sister, Jacqueline Kruse.
According to Joseph's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 202 East Sherman St., Whittemore, with military honors at a later date and will be announced. Joseph will be laid to rest in St. James Catholic Cemetery, Whittemore. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 4 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved