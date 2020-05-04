Joseph Patrick Jordan, age 70, of National City, passed away suddenly Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home in National City.
Joseph was born Jan. 3, 1950 in Bay City to the late James M. and Mary E. (McArdle) Jordan. A veteran of the United States Army Joseph loved hunting, fishing, NASCAR and time spent with family and friends.
One of 12 children, Joseph is survived by siblings, Rita Moore, Neil "Slick" Jordan and Richard "Woofie" Jordan, all of National City, Roxanne Sarkins and Susan Priest, both of West Branch, Janet (Ed) Hennessey of Scottsdale, Ariz., Sharon Desotell of Huntington, Ind., Kevin Jordan of Tawas City; along with countless nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, James and Mary, Joseph was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry Jordan and James "Jumbo" Jordan; and sister, Jacqueline Kruse.
According to Joseph's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 202 East Sherman St., Whittemore, with military honors at a later date and will be announced. Joseph will be laid to rest in St. James Catholic Cemetery, Whittemore. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Joseph was born Jan. 3, 1950 in Bay City to the late James M. and Mary E. (McArdle) Jordan. A veteran of the United States Army Joseph loved hunting, fishing, NASCAR and time spent with family and friends.
One of 12 children, Joseph is survived by siblings, Rita Moore, Neil "Slick" Jordan and Richard "Woofie" Jordan, all of National City, Roxanne Sarkins and Susan Priest, both of West Branch, Janet (Ed) Hennessey of Scottsdale, Ariz., Sharon Desotell of Huntington, Ind., Kevin Jordan of Tawas City; along with countless nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, James and Mary, Joseph was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry Jordan and James "Jumbo" Jordan; and sister, Jacqueline Kruse.
According to Joseph's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 202 East Sherman St., Whittemore, with military honors at a later date and will be announced. Joseph will be laid to rest in St. James Catholic Cemetery, Whittemore. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 4 to May 12, 2020.