Josephine McIntosh passed peacefully from this life on Feb. 12, 2020 at MediLodge in Tawas surrounded by love, at almost 90 years old.
She was born on April 27, 1930 in Hamtramck (suburb of Detroit), a solid Polish community, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Borkowski) Rawa – the middle of three children.
Jo and her family made Tawas their home starting in 1956, when she and her husband of 25 years, Bill McIntosh, moved to the area after college at Alma.
Josephine grew up in Hazel Park and graduated from high school there, where she met her future husband, Bill. She spent many holidays and summer vacations with her grandparents, aunts/uncles on their farm in Rochester, and spoke fondly of family and her special memories of Stoney Creek running through their rolling farmland.
Jo worked outside the home, before her marriage and again after her children were in middle school, as an office/accounting administrator – including many years of employment as part of Harold Knight's firm in Tawas. Though, she truly loved being a homemaker, wife and mother.
She was strengthened throughout her life by her strong faith – which enabled her to gracefully manage her 50-year battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). She never let her RA define her or limit her ability to give to others and stayed actively engaged in all aspects of life with those that she loved.
Her positive attitude was an inspiration to all who knew her well. While raised Catholic, over her years in Tawas, she was an active member of several local congregations – including, Immaculate Heart of Mary, the Assembly of God, and in her later years, as part of the Grace Lutheran family.
Jo was active as a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital and participated in many civic and local ladies' organizations all through her years in Tawas. She and her family had several groups of good friends who were connected throughout her life – always going places and experiencing the beauty of life together, many wonderful memories were made with these precious people!
Her husband, Bill, was a long-time high school teacher, coach, administrator, and involved community leader, within both the Tawas and West Branch school systems – completing his local career as superintendent at Ogemaw Heights. So, sports and community activities were a big part of Jo's life.
She was an avid ice skater in her youth, and continued her adult outdoor activities with golf, family camping trips, and other outings to take advantage of Tawas' beautiful Lake Huron, sunny-side location – until she was unable to move as well as she wanted. She and her family lived for many years in Cedar Haven south of town, and she so loved the lake and its ever-changing colors, sights and sounds.
Josephine is survived by her loving children – daughter, Lori McIntosh-Jennings of Sacramento, Calif., and son, Michael McIntosh (and Michael's long-time love, Carolyn Cadwell) of Tawas City.
Jo is also survived by her younger sister, Virginia Cessante, and nieces/nephews – goddaughter, Cheryl (Patrick) Phillips-Thill, Dawne Cessante, Julius (Anushka) Cessante, Connie Cessante, David (Chris) Cessante, Charlotte Cessante, and their families – all of the Detroit metro area.
She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Rawa, and nephew, Joseph Rawa; and is survived by his wife, Geraldine, and their children/families – Susan Rawa, Stephen (Carrie) Rawa, Allen (Ann) Rawa, Shelly (Timothy) Smith, and Lisa (Daniel) Crocenzi – all of metropolitan Detroit.
Sister-in-law, Jean McIntosh, and children also survive Josephine – including, Lynn (Glenn) Presnell, Dennis (Sharon) McIntosh, Kenneth (Heidi) McIntosh, Doyle (Gail) McIntosh, and their families rounding out her living relatives – in Michigan, Indiana and Texas. Brother-in-law, Doyle McIntosh, preceded her in death.
Carolyn Cadwell's children were "grandchildren" to Jo – including, Dawna (Jeremiah) Kilgore, Lisa (Jason) Erway and Karisa (Nick) Alvey – all of Michigan. Their children have been "great grandchildren" for her – with Caleb, Nathaniel, Ethan, Morgan, Nicholas, and a new baby girl due any day, filling special spots in her heart.
As Jo wanted, her Valentine's Day cremation has taken place, and a memorial service and celebration of her life are planned for warm weather months when family/friends will have returned to Michigan from winter locations. Summer services are planned in Tawas at Grace Evangelical Lutheran church with Pastor Matt and Deacon Mandy Carpenter officiating, and also at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery in Troy, where she will be laid to rest with many members of her family. Jo's family will let people know timing for plans to share in the celebration her graceful, well-lived life in coming months.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to remember the Christian and under-served communities – and contribute in her honor where your hearts lead you.
An on-line guest registry will be available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com – where her family will truly treasure you taking time to share your fond memories and funny stories of Jo – as she created many of both during her precious time with us…
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 17, 2020