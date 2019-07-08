Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Walker-Jones. View Sign Service Information Buresh Funeral Home Inc 121 S Washington St Hale , MI 48739 (989)-728-2571 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ann (

She was born on May 31, 1933 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Joyce was one of 16 children born to Alexander and Myrtle (Atkins)Smith.

Family closeness was a trademark of the Smith family, and especially as Joyce lost her mother at age three, she and her siblings developed a lifelong closeness. Holidays and family events were shared together throughout their lives and a strong faith in God prevailed. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Joyce graduated from Sault High School and married Jack Walker en Nov. 26, 1951. Joyce and Jack made their home in Sault Ste. Marie where Joyce worked at Olds Insurance Agency until they began a family together. Children Carl (Tammy) Walker of Tawas and Amy Walker of Calumet survive her.

She is also survived by three sisters, Olive Lehtonen of Ashtabula Ohio, Marge Saterbak of San Diego, Calif. and Audrey (Lawrence) Savoie of Manistique; and special friend, Carl Slosser of Hale; grandchildren, Carly Walker, Hunter Walker, Landon Walker, Benjamin LaFord and Daniel LaFord; and great grandchildren, Louis Morrell and Barrett and Eleyna LaFord.

Joyce and Jack moved to Oscoda in 1975 where she worked as an aide at the junior high school, and also as a secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church where the family were members. Joyce and Jack later moved to Hale in 1982. She began working for Consumers Power shortly thereafter. They were active in the communities where they lived. Jack preceded her in death in 1992.

Joyce was an excellent seamstress and baker. She was active throughout her life volunteering for many organizations such as the American Legion, VFW, Meals-on-Wheels for the senior center, United Way and Lakeview Manor. She was an active member of the Hale United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed bowling and golf on local teams and loved playing cards with family and friends.

Joyce retired from Consumers Power, and she and her second husband, Ivor Jones, enjoyed time spent with friends and family at their home on Bass Lake. They also enjoyed time spent traveling throughout the U.S., Europe and the UK. Ivor preceded her in death in 2005.

A memorial service was held at Hale United Methodist Church on July 6. Joyce's final resting place will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens Cemetery, Sault Ste. Marie, MI. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Joyce, the family has requested a contribution be given to Hale United Methodist Church.

