Joyce E. Reinhard (nee Lansky), age 86 of Chesterfield, passed away Sept. 8, 2019.
Beloved wife of Paul. Dear mother of Douglas (Vicki), Betsy Smith (Ronald Shoha), David, Janet Moulson, Paul (Angie) and Donald (Tonia).
Loving grandmother of eighteen grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Patricia (Michael) Martino. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Chesterfield.
Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 11 to Oct. 9, 2019