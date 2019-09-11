Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
31100 23 Mile
New Baltimore, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Reinhard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce E. (Lansky) Reinhard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce E. (Lansky) Reinhard Obituary
Joyce E. Reinhard (nee Lansky), age 86 of Chesterfield, passed away Sept. 8, 2019.
Beloved wife of Paul. Dear mother of Douglas (Vicki), Betsy Smith (Ronald Shoha), David, Janet Moulson, Paul (Angie) and Donald (Tonia).
Loving grandmother of eighteen grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Patricia (Michael) Martino. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Chesterfield.
Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 11 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now