1/1
Joyce Fern "Jay" Lixey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce "Jay" Fern Lixey, age 92, of East Tawas, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 12, 2020 at her home in East Tawas.
Jay was born Oct. 16, 1927 in Saginaw to the late Zigmund "Ray" and Caroline (nee Grams) Pavalski. She graduated from Saginaw Arthur Hill High School in 1945. She married James F. Lixey and together they raised three children, John, Joyce and Janet.
Jay was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the American Legion where she was very active in both the church and her community. She worked many years for Kroger's, Hamady's and Carter's grocery stores serving others.
Jay enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, watching U of M football and most of all spending time with family, friends and her special neighbors. She had a witty comeback for most situations in life and was very caring and independent. She took great pride in helping others along with maintaining the original Lixey family home on Wadsworth Street, until she passed away.
Jay is survived by her children, John (Bonnie) Lixey of East Tawas, and daughter, Janet (Dennis) Hughes of Muskegon; two granddaughters, Lisa (Jeff) Babe of Dexter, and Carrie (David Burkhart) Lixey of Long Beach, Calif.; two grandsons, Dennis (Alecia) Hughes of Whitehall, and Andrew Hughes of Muskegon; four great grandchildren, Alexander and Sophia Babe, Hudson and Easton Hughes; many loved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jay was preceded in death by her husband, James in 1998; daughter, Joyce Irene Lixey in 2011; and brother, Lt. Col. Richard Pavalski in 1999.
According to Jay's wishes she was cremated and there will be no services. She will be laid to rest in American Legion Cemetery in East Tawas, Michigan next to her husband, James and daughter, Joyce. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved