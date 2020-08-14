Joyce "Jay" Fern Lixey, age 92, of East Tawas, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 12, 2020 at her home in East Tawas.
Jay was born Oct. 16, 1927 in Saginaw to the late Zigmund "Ray" and Caroline (nee Grams) Pavalski. She graduated from Saginaw Arthur Hill High School in 1945. She married James F. Lixey and together they raised three children, John, Joyce and Janet.
Jay was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the American Legion where she was very active in both the church and her community. She worked many years for Kroger's, Hamady's and Carter's grocery stores serving others.
Jay enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, watching U of M football and most of all spending time with family, friends and her special neighbors. She had a witty comeback for most situations in life and was very caring and independent. She took great pride in helping others along with maintaining the original Lixey family home on Wadsworth Street, until she passed away.
Jay is survived by her children, John (Bonnie) Lixey of East Tawas, and daughter, Janet (Dennis) Hughes of Muskegon; two granddaughters, Lisa (Jeff) Babe of Dexter, and Carrie (David Burkhart) Lixey of Long Beach, Calif.; two grandsons, Dennis (Alecia) Hughes of Whitehall, and Andrew Hughes of Muskegon; four great grandchildren, Alexander and Sophia Babe, Hudson and Easton Hughes; many loved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jay was preceded in death by her husband, James in 1998; daughter, Joyce Irene Lixey in 2011; and brother, Lt. Col. Richard Pavalski in 1999.
According to Jay's wishes she was cremated and there will be no services. She will be laid to rest in American Legion Cemetery in East Tawas, Michigan next to her husband, James and daughter, Joyce. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.