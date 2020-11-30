1/
Joyce Freida Burke
Joyce Freida Burke (Anschuetz) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1941 in Tawas City to Theodore (Ted) and Margaret Anschuetz.
Above all, she loved family.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Burke; children, Julie (Mike) Miller and Terry (Melinda) Burke Jr.; four grandchildren, Katie (Michael) Disher, Molly (Cameron) Walter, Blaise (Nicole) Burke and Jenna Miller; six great grandchildren; sisters, Lillian Smith Piechowiak, Rose (Cecil) Warner, Grace (Orville) Revord, Joan (Gerry) Jordan and Alice (Larry) Finley.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edward, Russell, John, Theodore Jr. and Kenneth; and sister, Mary Lou Anschuetz.
Joyce will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2020.
