Joyce Louise Heinrich, age 81, of Tawas City, died on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Joyce was born the daughter of Joseph and Roseann (Robinson) Schmidt, on Oct. 15, 1937 in Tawas City. She was a graduate of Tawas Area High School Class of 1957. Joyce enjoyed spending her time on the lake fishing or in the woods hunting, her last hunt was in 2016. She loved being outside with nature.
Joyce was a member of the Tawas Bay F.O.E. 2588 and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She married the love of her life, Charles Heinrich, on Feb. 10, 1968 and together they shared 51 years of marriage and raised one daughter.
Charles preceded her on Sunday, May 12, 2019 and they are now together again forever. Joyce was also preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of Joyce and Charles's lives will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Tawas Bay F.O.E. 2588. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
