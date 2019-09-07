Home

Joyce M (Fenn) McGregor


1925 - 2019
Joyce M (Fenn) McGregor Obituary
Joyce M. McGregor passed away at home with her family on Aug. 27, 2019. Born Nov. 7, 1925, in Lyons, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Eunice Fenn.
She attended Mio High School, graduating in 1942, and was married to Russell McGregor, also of Mio, on May 8, 1943. Joyce and Russell enjoyed many adventures and loving moments together for 72 years, until his passing on Jan. 1, 2016.
Joyce worked as a branch manager for the Exchange State Bank in Port Sanilac until she retired in 1980. She enjoyed dancing to the big bands and traveling with Russell, and together they sampled the sights and sounds of every state except New Jersey and Hawaii.
She was well known for being exceptionally caring, kind, and generous, except while playing cards. An avid player, Joyce ensured her grandchildren can hold their own in a poker game, for which they are forever grateful.
As Joyce and Russell are finally together again, dancing in heaven, she is survived by two sons: Roger (Sylvia) McGregor of Kingsley, and Tex (Terry) McGregor of Elberta, as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 7 to Sept. 30, 2019
