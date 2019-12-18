Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Kalinowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Marianna Kalinowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Marianna Kalinowski Obituary
Joyce Marianna Kalinowski, age 75, of Algonac passed away Dec. 15, 2019 in her home.
She was born Jan. 30, 1944 in Detroit to the late Benjamin and Phyllis (nee Squier) Cole. She married Richard W. Kalinowski on May 23, 1963 in Dearborn.
Mrs. Kalinowski is survived by her children, Kim Marie (John) Dursee and Kevin (Tina) Kalinowski; and grandchildren, Westley Kalinowski, Courtland Kalinowski, Brenton Kalinowski, Alaina Kalinowski and MacKenzie Kalinowski.
Mrs. Kalinowski will be instate at 10:30 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 in Our Lady on the River Parish St. Catherines Catholic Church, Algonac. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Gilbert Funeral Home, Algonac. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Catherines Food Pantry.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -