Joyce Marianna Kalinowski, age 75, of Algonac passed away Dec. 15, 2019 in her home.
She was born Jan. 30, 1944 in Detroit to the late Benjamin and Phyllis (nee Squier) Cole. She married Richard W. Kalinowski on May 23, 1963 in Dearborn.
Mrs. Kalinowski is survived by her children, Kim Marie (John) Dursee and Kevin (Tina) Kalinowski; and grandchildren, Westley Kalinowski, Courtland Kalinowski, Brenton Kalinowski, Alaina Kalinowski and MacKenzie Kalinowski.
Mrs. Kalinowski will be instate at 10:30 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 in Our Lady on the River Parish St. Catherines Catholic Church, Algonac. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Gilbert Funeral Home, Algonac. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Catherines Food Pantry.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 31, 2019