Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Marie Hammel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Marie Hammel (nee La Barge), age 83, of National City, formerly of Mt. Morris Township, died on July 5, 2019 at her home under the loving care of her family and hospice.

She was born the daughter of Earl and Hermie (nee Beamer) La Barge on Dec. 10, 1935 in Flint. Joyce was a graduate of Flushing High School and Comptometer School in 1954.

Joyce married her best friend, Richard A. Hammel, on Jan. 28, 1955 and together they shared 64 ½ years and raised four children. She worked at GM Ternsteadt Plant for two years, she was a teacher's aide at Beecher School for two years and was treasurer for Mt. Morris Township for eight years.

She was a member of the Beecher Booster Club and active in the Beecher community. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, casinos and snowmobiling.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Richard, and four children, Theresa (Dennis) Miller, Richard E. (Debra) Hammel, Susan (Mark) Hart and Cheryl (John) Bennett; 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; two brothers, Fred (Ella) La Barge and Donald La Barge (missing in action in Korea); and her sister, Janet (James) Tomalia.

Memorial contributions may be made to "Donate Life of America" or a .

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at Joyce Marie Hammel (nee La Barge), age 83, of National City, formerly of Mt. Morris Township, died on July 5, 2019 at her home under the loving care of her family and hospice.She was born the daughter of Earl and Hermie (nee Beamer) La Barge on Dec. 10, 1935 in Flint. Joyce was a graduate of Flushing High School and Comptometer School in 1954.Joyce married her best friend, Richard A. Hammel, on Jan. 28, 1955 and together they shared 64 ½ years and raised four children. She worked at GM Ternsteadt Plant for two years, she was a teacher's aide at Beecher School for two years and was treasurer for Mt. Morris Township for eight years.She was a member of the Beecher Booster Club and active in the Beecher community. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, casinos and snowmobiling.Joyce is survived by her husband, Richard, and four children, Theresa (Dennis) Miller, Richard E. (Debra) Hammel, Susan (Mark) Hart and Cheryl (John) Bennett; 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; two brothers, Fred (Ella) La Barge and Donald La Barge (missing in action in Korea); and her sister, Janet (James) Tomalia.Memorial contributions may be made to "Donate Life of America" or a .A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 8 to July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations