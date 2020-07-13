Joyce W. Sabin, age 89, passed away July 8, 2020 at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility where she resided for over five years. She was just shy of her upcoming 90th birthday on Aug. 18.
Joyce was born in River Rouge to the late Orville and Florence (Irwin) Brown. She attended Hale High School (proud Class of 1948) and married her high school sweetheart, Donald P. Sabin, on June 4, 1949. They had a full life raising six children and enjoyed square dancing at the old Durant Hotel in Flint, softball and were Detroit Tiger fans.
Joyce was active in bowling leagues and worked at Potter's Elementary School. In their retirement, they volunteered within their community and church – not limited to Coats for Kids, Toys for Tots and being proud foster parents to six foster children. Joyce was a giving person.
Joyce is survived by her children, Tim (Marilyn) Sabin of Elk Rapids, Tom (Stephanie) Sabin of Davison, Don (Sandie) Sabin of Columbia, Tenn., Joe (Sandy) Sabin of Flint, Jacqueline Sabin of Saginaw and Brian (Nancy) Sabin of Davison. Mrs. Sabin will be deeply missed by her 18 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Alice, Bernadette (Bern), Doug and Ed; and her beloved husband, Donald P. Sabin.
The family received guests at Swartz Funeral Home, Flint, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 followed by a 3 p.m. graveside committal service at Sunset Hills Cemetery with Pastor Tom A. Harvey officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joyce to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
The Sabin family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care given to her by the staff at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.