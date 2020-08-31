1/1
Judith 'Judy' Darlene Ellis
Judith "Judy" Darlene Ellis, age 73, of Oscoda, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
She was born on April 21, 1947 in Noblesville, Ind. to the late Herman and Mary Ann (Scheere) Shirley. Judy worked as a teacher for a Christian school and also as a tutor for home schooled students. She was a member of Gideon International since 1981 and Calvary Baptist Church in Mikado.
Judy enjoyed music, singing, gardening, baking, bird watching, teaching Sunday school and serving the Lord with the Gideons and through her church, but most importantly, she loved leading her family by her example of love and devotion to her faith; her children and grandchildren were her most prized possessions.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Bill Ellis. They were married on May 27, 1972 in San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by her children, Shirley McMahon of Columbia, S.C., Natalie (Ryan) Ridgewell of Oscoda, Todd (Farrhen) Ellis of Oscoda and Joy Ellis of Greenbush; grandchildren, Genesis, Breanna, Colin, Aaron, Victoria, Shane and Zachary; great grandson, Parker, and one on the way; sister-in-law, Pamela Collins of Boerne, Texas; and nieces, Amy (Scott) Hyden and Jamie Collins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, William Collins.
The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Mikado. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tim Steiner officiating. Interment will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International 7071 Sunset Dr., Harrisville, MI 48738. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
