|
|
Judith Ann (Robarts) Travis, age 80, of Whittemore, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at her home.
Judy was born May 3, 1939 in Pontiac to the late Peter James and Lola Faye (nee Stone) Theis. She was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping. In later years, Judy was employed by Sav-Mor Pharmacy in Tawas City as a pharmacy technician.
Judy had many friends she enjoyed spending time with along with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed dancing, singing and playing cards.
Judy is survived by her children, Jodie (Robarts) Stroebel, Robin (Robarts) and Bill Gooch, and Charlie and Denise Robarts; step-children, Randy and Sharon Travis, Connie Ott, David Travis, Sirena (Travis) and Doug Cox, Kim Payea, Karen Valesquez, Jim and Joy Castonguay, Greg Castonguay and Barb Baldyga; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Travis; grandson, Austin Robarts; brother, Charles Theis; step-son, Rob Castonguay; and step son-in-law, Gene Ott.
According to Judy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, 405 East Sherman St., Whittemore. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019