Judith (Judy) May Douglas, age 78, of East Tawas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 4, 2020.
Judy was born in Omer on Nov. 21, 1941 to Walter and Dora (Coates) Miller. Judy's love for piano began at nine years of age. She pursued her career as a piano teacher for 51 years and was still teaching earlier this year. She shared her passion throughout the years teaching and mentoring many students and numerous of her students went on to professional careers in music.
Judy was a member of the Bay Area Music Teacher's Association and worked as a Solo and Ensemble accompanist and also as a judge for many competitions. Judy also played for many local churches and weddings and funerals over the years. Other interests included dancing, travelling, writing music and spending time with her precious children and grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ken; and her daughters, Katherine (Don) Finley of East Tawas, Pam (Derrell) Lang of Queen Creek, Ariz. and Annette Weiss (Allan Miller) of Tawas City; step children, Kenneth (Angie) Douglas of Tucson, Aria., Jeffrey (Cindy) Douglas of Deland, Fla. and Deborah (Brian Ferry) Douglas of Statesville, N.C.. Judy was blessed with nine grandchildren, Noah, Hannah, Sam, Doug, Jeff Jr., Ashley, Dominique, Nevaeh and Mandy; and great grandchildren, Eden, Dayton, Niko, Seth, Drew, Jace and Gabe. She is also survived by her sister, Bonnie David, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Nancy Miller King and Ronnie Miller; and her brothers-in–law, James David and Kenneth King.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m., at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church in East Tawas, where she was a member, deacon and pianist for 25 years. The family will welcome friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Judy to the Tawas Area Schools Vocal and Instrumental Music Department 255 W. M-55 Tawas City, Michigan 48763. In honor of Judy the family will be honored at the next concert. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.