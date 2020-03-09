|
Judy Kay Kiblinger of Tawas City, age 80, entered Heaven on Feb. 19, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side.
Judy was born April 15, 1939 in Portland to John and Wilma Kiblinger. She graduated from Traverse City High School in 1957. She attended Northwestern College for two years where she was homecoming queen. She then finished her bachelor's degree in education from Michigan State University in 1961.
Judy worked as a special education teacher at Bridgeport Public Schools from 1961-1971. In 1972 she moved to Tawas City, where she taught elementary education and special education at Oscoda Area Schools from 1972-2002. In 1990 Judy completed her master's degree in learning disabilities from Central Michigan University. In 2002, after 40 years in education, Judy retired from Oscoda Area Schools.
Judy was very giving to individual students and their families throughout her career in the Bridgeport and Oscoda areas. Her most endearing quality was her commitment to family and friends. She loved attending and being supportive of local school events. Everyone that knew her recognized her cheerful demeanor and generosity. She loved eating out at local restaurants and visiting with everyone.
In her later years she moved with her son and daughter-in-law to Clearwater Beach, Fla. There she enjoyed peaceful days with her cat, Mocha.
Judy is survived by her son, James Kiblinger and his wife Samantha (Loveless) of Clearwater Beach, Fla.; her grandchildren Jenna (Kyle) Garrick of Tampa, Fla. and Joshua Kiblinger of Dunedin, Fla.; her sister, Nancy Roe of Canton and niece, Barbara Roe of Canton; her brother, John Kiblinger of Elk Rapids, niece, Kristin (Kiblinger) Cybak of Interlochen, niece, Kourtney (Kiblinger) Sebastian of Traverse City and niece Trisha (Kiblinger) Williams of New York City, N.Y.
There will be a memorial service and celebration of Judy's life this summer in Tawas and she will be laid to rest in Traverse City.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 17, 2020