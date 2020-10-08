Judy Lee Larkin, age 72, of Tawas City, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 4, 2020 at Medilodge of Tawas City in Tawas City.
Judy was born Nov. 11, 1947 in Lapeer to the late Russell A. and Marjie Mae (Quade) Wright. She graduated Mayville High School in 1965 and began her family raising her two sons, Tim and Billy in the early 1970s.
Judy worked many years at Big Boy Restaurant in East Tawas and Starboard in Tawas. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed knitting afghans, reading, creating artwork with colored pencils and crossword puzzles.
Judy is survived by her sons, Tim (Laura) Larkin of Oscoda and Billy Larkin of Dayton, Ohio; sister, Peg (Bob) Lott of Hale; grandsons, William Larkin II, Jake Carson, Mitchell Larkin and Elijah Larkin; granddaughters, Danielle Larkin and Isabella Larkin; nephew Robert (Tammy) Lott; and two great nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
According to Judy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life memorial service will be held in Spring 2021.