Julita Sue Parent (Jones), 73, of National City, passed peacefully in her home on Jan. 10, 2020 at 9:38 a.m.
Julita was born on Oct. 26, 1946 to George and Marjorie Jones in Ipswich, Mass. Julita leaves behind her adoring husband, Jimmy Earl Parent, 83, of National City, married on Nov. 23, 1973 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
She is also survived by her older sister, Iva Jones, 75, of Healdsburg, Calif. Julita leaves three children, Maryiva Kay (Kelly) Williams, of National City, Timothy Parent of Glendale, Ariz. and Kenneth (Linda) Parent of Tucson, Ariz. She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Julita was a beautiful soul and a gentle spirit. Though plagued by pain for most of her adult life, she was never one to complain or pity herself. Rather, she loved those around her wholeheartedly. She had big, brown, doe eyes that danced and sparkled through good days and bad days. The perseverance and strength Julita displayed despite her plight, was truly something inspiring to behold.
She was a dedicated wife and mother who pushed through and beyond her limits in order to provide for her family. And you could be sure when you leaned in for a kiss, she'd always give you more than one.
Julita enjoyed watching the birds, turkeys and deer out her window while doing word search puzzles. She would also sucker her husband into buying her chocolate and sweets to indulge in as well. She and her husband shared an unbreakable bond, moving as one, as if they were magnets, one to the other. To say Julita will be missed is an understatement, but her family rejoices and takes comfort in knowing she is pain free and at peace.
No traditional service to follow. An immediate family dinner and spreading of her ashes will take place.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 28, 2020