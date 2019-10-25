|
June Ilene MacMurray, born in Detroit on Oct. 30, 1927, passed away in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She was 91.
June married Ray Mondro in 1951, and they raised their four children in Oak Park. After retiring from Modco Tools June moved in 1989 to East Tawas, where she met and married Orlo John (Jack) MacMurray. June lived in East Tawas until her stroke in May 2018, when she moved to Ann Arbor.
June was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother whose enduring gift was her abiding unconditional love, patience, and support. June most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She would travel far and near to spend time with her children and grandchildren, and was proud to have been able to have attended all of her grandchildren's high school and college graduations – even traveling to one just hours after an emergency room visit.
June is survived by her children, Deborah Mondro of Ann Arbor, Mark (Suzanne Furtado) Mondro of Nashua, N.H., Gregory (Karen) Mondro of Cincinnati, Ohio and Patricia (Randy) Milgrom of Ann Arbor; grandchildren, Laura (Jason) Lopez, Samuel (Katie) Milgrom, Claire Mondro, Danielle (Dave) Kopin, Michaela (Matthew) Taylor, Nicolas Miller, Emily Mondro, Steven Miller and Anna Mondro; and great grandsons, Aiden and Ari Milgrom; her nieces and nephews and their children; and her many loving friends.
June was preceded in death by her mother and father, Nellie and Walter Love; brother, Donald and sister-in-law, Florence Love; and former husbands Ray Mondro and Jack MacMurray.
June's life and legacy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 23 at Buresh and Kobs Funeral Home. 416 Whittemore St., Tawas City. Service and burial to be followed by a luncheon.
Donations can be made in June's honor to Tawas Point, P.O. Box 152, East Tawas, Michigan 48730.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5, 2019