Karen Ann Krumbach of Tawas passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020, at the age of 74.
She was born the first of six children, to Betty M. (Hergenroeder) Justin and Matthias C. Justin on Dec. 10, 1945. After graduating from L'Ance Creuse High School in 1963, Karen attended Henry Ford College in Detroit where she completed her RN in nursing.
After marriage in 1968, and moves from Lansing to Sault Ste. Marie and Marquette, Karen settled in Tawas in 1978, where she raised three children and worked at the District Health Department.
Karen lived a life that was deep in faith and flowing with love. She loved her children and extended family immensely and delighted when all her grandchildren could be together for a big summer cookout or holiday dinner. She loved her brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She loved the Lord. Karen was devout in her Catholic faith and volunteered through the Holy Family parish along with annual retreats with the Marians.
She often reminded us "This is the day the Lord has made…" Or, when times seemed bad, "There's a pony in there somewhere" a gentle reminder to stay optimistic and not be discouraged when life deals you a setback.
Karen remarried to Robert Krumbach in 2010, spending the last 10 years in Wilber Township tending to beautiful gardens, growing and canning produce that was generously shared with many friends and family. We hold many warm memories of Karen: sewing quilts, scolding errant chickens, driving around with Bob in restored Model A cars, watching turkey and deer feeding in the golden fields at sunset.
Karen is survived by her husband; three children, Eric Babe, Colleen Botos and Jeffrey Babe; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation for Karen will be held on Wednesday, June 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. A Rosary service will be prayed Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Her funeral mass will be on Thursday, June 25, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas with Reverend Charles Donajkowski officiating. Her family will welcome friends at church Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the mass.
Karen will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery in East Tawas. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.