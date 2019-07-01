Surrounded by her family, Karin McVey, 81, peacefully left her earthy home and entered heaven on June 29, 2019.
Although Karin was born and raised in Bremerhaven, Germany, she was incredibly proud of her American citizenship. If one were to ask her where her accent was from, she would proudly say, "Michigan!"
Karin was a member of Oscoda Church of Christ, where she worshipped her beloved Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved the simple things of life like gardening, reading and endless chats over a cup of coffee. One of her favorite pastimes was walking the beach of Lake Huron looking for sea glass.
Most of all, she adored her family and home. She will be greatly missed by her loving and steadfast husband of 60 years, Stanley M. McVey; son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Kim McVey; daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Joe Buonodono; and five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place on Friday, July 5, from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home, 212 W. River Rd., Oscoda. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery on Adams Street in AuSable.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oscoda Church of Christ. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 1 to July 9, 2019