Karin Pearl Boughner, age 75, of Hale, passed away Thursday evening, March 14, 2019 with family by her side at home.

Karin was born April 29, 1943 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Gustav and Svea (Engstrom) Lundberg. She graduated from Hazel Park High School in 1961. Karin completed cosmetology school and worked as a licensed cosmetologist before starting her longtime career with Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Hale (later Independent Bank).

She married Bruce Boughner on Nov. 30, 1962 and together raised three daughters, Kimberly, Kathleen and Karolynn. Karin enjoyed quilting and belonged to the Hale Country Quilting Guild. She enjoyed working with the eighth grade quilt program.

At Christmas time, she loved spending time with her girls making/decorating Christmas cookies. Often, she would hum and sing her favorite music. She also enjoyed attending horse shows and camping/fishing with her husband. She was an avid Tigers fan.

Karin is survived by her loving husband, Bruce; daughters, Kimberly (Richard) Borts of Warren, Kathleen (Dan) Kangas of Hillman and Karolynn (Todd) Crompton of Redford; seven grandchildren, Alexandra (Jay) Kline, Bradley (Krista) Borts, Chandra (Jim) Hunt, Hanna Kangas, Jake Kangas, Dylan Crompton and Luke Crompton; seven great grandchildren, Cameron, Harlan, Sawyer, Mackenzi, Haidyn, Hunter and Cecelia; sisters, Darlene (Paul) Savela of Ahmeek and Bonnie Pylman of Mio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

According to Karin's wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside celebration of life will be held at a later date at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale.

