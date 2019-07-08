Karl John Garrison, 54, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Detroit surrounded by his family.
Karl was born in Royal Oak, Michigan on Nov. 9, 1964 to Carl and Dorothy Garrison.
Karl grew up in Royal Oak and graduated high school. Karl moved to Oscodaand met the love of his life Marinda Martinez.
Mr. Garrison is survived by his "Tubby Cat George" his three sisters, Kimberly M. Felczek and her husband Matt Felczek, Kay Ann Bylsma and her husband Brian C. Bylsma, Kelly M. Hamrick and her husband Jeff Hamrick and five nephews, (Brian K. Bylsma, Douglas Fraizer, Robert Frazier II, Taylor Hamrick, and Justin Hamrick).
Mr. Garrison is also survived by his extended family Marinda Martinez, her three children, Cindy Peake, Amanda Rodriguez and David Martinez.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 8 to Aug. 6, 2019