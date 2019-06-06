Katherine Lee Ewing-Tubbs, 78, of Summerville, S.C. – formerly from Oscoda – peacefully passed away Dec. 15, 2018.
She is survived by her loving husband Thomas, son Donald, sister Pat (Ken) Straughen, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, a niece and nephew.
She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Fredia Ewing, a sister Beverly Ann Ewing and brother-in-law David Bissonette. A private family service has taken place.
