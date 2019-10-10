|
Kathleen F. Bolen, of East Tawas, passed away peacefully at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, age 90 years.
Kathleen was born in East Tawas on Sept. 7, 1929 to John and Helen (Klenow) Bolen Sr. She graduated high school in Tawas with the Class of 1947. In her younger years, Kathleen worked for Marion's Dairy Bar serving ice cream. Later she went to work for Michigan Bell Telephone Company, primarily as a line scheduler.
In 1979, and after 30 years at Michigan Bell, Kathleen finally decided to step away from her occupation and enjoy her well deserved retirement years. Kathleen will forever be remembered for all the knitting she did and the many precious gifts she would give to her family and friends that she crafted. Kathleen created and baked the most delicious and famous chocolate chip cookies!
Above all, Kathleen truly enjoyed spending time with her family and making sure her home was beautifully decorated for each holiday! She was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church and with the ladies group of the church, CCW. Kathleen also belonged to the Pioneer Retirement Club, which was a group of retiree's that met occasionally from Michigan Bell Telephone Company. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her!
Kathleen is survived by her sister, Judy (Roger) Brasseur of Saginaw; her brother, Michael (Janice) Bolen of East Tawas; three sisters-in-law, Mary (Bernard) Bolen, Ila (James) Bolen and Joe Ann (Donald) Bolen; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special friends.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Bolen Sr.; brothers, John Bolen Jr., Bernard Bolen, James Bolen, Robert Bolen and Donald Bolen; sister in law, Shirley (Robert) Bolen Fitzpatrick.
Kathleen's family will welcome friends for visitation on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. On Sunday evening, at 7 p.m., a Scripture service will be prayed at the funeral home. A funeral mass for Kathleen will be on Monday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church with Reverend Tyler Bischoff officiating. Her family will welcome friends at church on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass. Kathleen will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in East Tawas.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial contribution are encouraged to make a donation to Holy Family Catholic Church in Kathleen's name. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 22, 2019