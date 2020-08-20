Kathleen Swales-Etue passed away Aug. 11, 2020 in Jackson at age 100.

She predeceased her husband, L. Ray Etue of Flint in 1975, the first coach at Flint St. Agnes. She was also predeceased by grandson, Todd Etue; granddaughter, Lauren Etue; and great grandson, Alex Etue.

Kay is the seventh child of Bert Swales, Harrisville, and Lilly Quarters, East Tawas. Kay graduated from St. Mikes Catholic School in 1938.

Kay is survived by her four children, Tony (Mary) Etue of Jackson, Ron (Pamela) Etue of Ellicott City, Md., Betty Kay Etue Columbia, S.C. and Wayne Etue of Marshall; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Her greatest love was her family and religion, dancing and winning the Texas Hold-'Em (poker) Tournament at the Elks Lodge in Mesa, Ariz., when she was 99. This hung on her refrigerator in Flint, East Tawas and Arizona.

Good Morning, This is God. I will be handling all of your problems today. I will not need your help so relax and have a nice day.

John 8-12

