1/1
Kathleen Swales-Etue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Swales-Etue passed away Aug. 11, 2020 in Jackson at age 100.
She predeceased her husband, L. Ray Etue of Flint in 1975, the first coach at Flint St. Agnes. She was also predeceased by grandson, Todd Etue; granddaughter, Lauren Etue; and great grandson, Alex Etue.
Kay is the seventh child of Bert Swales, Harrisville, and Lilly Quarters, East Tawas. Kay graduated from St. Mikes Catholic School in 1938.
Kay is survived by her four children, Tony (Mary) Etue of Jackson, Ron (Pamela) Etue of Ellicott City, Md., Betty Kay Etue Columbia, S.C. and Wayne Etue of Marshall; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Her greatest love was her family and religion, dancing and winning the Texas Hold-'Em (poker) Tournament at the Elks Lodge in Mesa, Ariz., when she was 99. This hung on her refrigerator in Flint, East Tawas and Arizona.
Good Morning, This is God. I will be handling all of your problems today. I will not need your help so relax and have a nice day.
John 8-12

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Aug. 20 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 20, 2020
There are many memories I hold about Auntie Kay as a child in the Etue family. As an adult now, I realize what a beautiful and strong woman she was. I’m blessed to have had time with her at our Etue reunion a few years ago.
Auntie Kay will remain an inspiration, young and always in our hearts.
Love, your niece,
Diane Etue Fitzpatrick
Diane Etue Fitzpatrick
Family
August 20, 2020
Kay/Mrs. Etue-thank you for all the great times in Flint & Tawas with your homes ALWAYS open for all of us to visit any time of day or night! My Wife Donna was welcomed into your home in Tawas playing cards into the night! We loved you Kay as you were a 2nd Mom to soo many! God Blessed You with a long life well after your Beloved ElRay passed & for that we are soo grateful! Rest In Peace, Tim & Donna Guith
Tim & Donna Guith
Friend
August 20, 2020
May the love from your mother surround you today and forever...
Mary Kay Deen-moore
Friend
August 20, 2020
To the Etue Family---- My Prayers and condolences for the passing of
your Mom. How wonderful to have had Her in your life for so long!



Carl G Cmejrek
Friend
August 19, 2020
Thank You Mom for teaching your Children how important Religion is in our life. You are such a Blessing and to have you in our lives for 100 years.
How Blessed is your family.
Betty Kay Etue
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved