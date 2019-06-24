Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn J ‘Kathi’ Lockhart. View Sign Service Information Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel 2121 Cedar St Holt , MI 48842 (517)-694-2631 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel 2121 Cedar St Holt , MI 48842 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel 2121 Cedar St Holt , MI 48842 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathi was born in Detroit on Feb. 6, 1955. She passed peacefully on June 22, 2019 in Tawas City. She was the beloved sister of Caryn A (Lockhart) Coyle, East Tawas, David E Lockhart (Noge), Holt, and Ana Periard (Nita), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Kathi also has numerous cousins who love and will miss her as well.

Kathi was predeceased by her mother, Beverly J Lockhart; father, Hugh E Lockhart; and brother-in-law, Allan D Coyle.

Kathi attended Ingham Developmental Center (Heartwood School) in Mason, and Beekman Center in Lansing. She leaves to remember her a host of friends and family. When Kathi lived in the Lansing area, she completely enjoyed participating in the Kiwanis Special Bowling League, now called the Hugh Lockhart Special Bowing League.

Kathi never met a single soul, human or animal, that she did not consider a friend. Kathi had an extraordinary knack for loving everyone, epitomizing the term "unconditional love." Kathi shared everything. She would share half of her food, whatever it was, with whomever looked like they wanted some. She shared her books, her movies, her music, her artwork, herself.

Kathi loved all of her pets…and other people's pets. The pets she leaves behind to miss her in turn are Pepper, Chance, Belle, Nellie, Quinn, Max, Pearl, Dougie, Oscar, Eon, and Tina. Eon and Tina live in Holt with David and Noge, the rest in East Tawas with Caryn. Pepper, Chance, and Oscar were able to visit Kathi at MediLodge and loved seeing her every time they went.

She was a big fan of books, both picture books and audio books, she wore out one Kindle listening to James Patterson mysteries, To Kill a Mockingbird was a favorite, and the massive 3-volume Lord of the Rings books. She loved music, all music. Particular favorites were Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and the Beatles. She adored going to the casino, the one-armed bandit being her particular favorite game to play. Kathi also loved movies…and watching history and science shows on television. Of course, she also loved Andy Griffith.

While Kathi had many physical and health challenges in her life, she did not once let them slow her down, and her complaints were few. Since July, 2018, Kathi had lived at MediLodge of Tawas City, where she instantly made fast friends with the entire staff, and many of her neighbors in the facility. Kathi was a consistent, enthusiastic participant in all of the activities made available by the phenomenal activities staff. The entire staff was also very supportive during Kathi's last days, both to Kathi and to family who were there.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MediLodge of Tawas City (Activities Fund), 400 W. North Street, Tawas City, MI 48730, or the University of Michigan Wound Clinic, 2951 Earhart Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105.

Kathi's family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel, 2121 N. Cedar St., Holt, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, June 26 and 29. In July, "Karaoke for Kathi" will be held at MediLodge of Tawas City.

Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from June 24 to July 2, 2019

