|
|
Kay Richardson, age 76, of Hale, formerly of Walled Lake, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 12, 2019.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Charles; dear children, Janet Canfield, Charles D. (Richard Borzymowski) Richardson and Michael (Stephanie) Richardson; loving grandchildren, Suzanna Canfield, Jessica Richardson, Colton Canfield, Nathaniel Richardson, Jacob Richardson, Benjamin Richardson and AnnaKay Richardson.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Willie A. and Bertha Stokes; and her only sibling, Luther Anderson Jr.
Kay gave her heart to the Lord at the young age of 10 years old. She has lived her entire life serving the Lord and sharing his love and amazing grace. In her teens she started the Ambassadors for Christ newsletter and activities for the Ferndale Church of God youth group. This began her studies of the Bible. From there she dedicated years to teaching Sunday School to all ages. If you knew Kay, and did not know Christ, you would come to know Christ because you knew Kay! She embodied God's unconditional love and shared that love without judgment to all she knew.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington St., Hale, and 10 a.m. until the time of service on Dec. 18 at East Tawas Assembly of God, 311 E. Lincoln St., East Tawas.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Dec. 18, at East Tawas Assembly of God with Pastor Scott Shamel officiating. Interment to follow at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kay to Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org), or to East Tawas Assembly of God Church (www.etawasag.org). Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019