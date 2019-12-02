|
Kay Rodgers, age 65, of Hale, formerly of Croswell, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Kay is survived by her loving husband, John; dear children, Scott Trowhill of Tiffin, Iowa, Stephen (Karen) Trowhill of Fort Gratiot, Brian (Erica) Rodgers of Floyds Knob, Ind. and John (Angela) Rodgers of Southfield; siblings, Rosemary Gibson of Port Huron, James (Penny) Gibson of Port Huron, Mike Gibson of Lakeland, Fla. and Dorothy (Joe) Junga of Jeddo; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Mrs. Rodgers was preceded in death by her brother, Clifford Gibson.
Kay loved working with people, enjoyed life on the lake and cherished time with her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kay to Center for Dialysis at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City, www.healthcare.ascension.org.
Visitation and funeral services will take place at Pomeroy Funeral Home, 6 S. Howard Avenue, Croswell. Contact the funeral home at 810-679-9800 or visit www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com for further information.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2019