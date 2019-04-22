Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Roseann Cotterman. View Sign

Kay Roseann Cotterman, age 75, of National City, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, after a six week illness.

Kay was born July 30, 1943 in Flint to the late Lloyd Proper and Iris Marie (Miles) Weatherwax. She married Harry David Cotterman and have enjoyed 37 years of marriage.

Kay has been an active member of the Sand Lake Community. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, the card club at the senior center, called at bingo games and enjoyed her bus trips to the Detroit Tiger games.

Kay is survived by her husband, Harry; children, Raymond, Al, Christine, Lynette, Ginger, David, Iris, Bobbie and Anna; 32 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brothers, Jim Weatherwax, ret. Navy and Jerry Weatherwax, ret. Air Force; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Weatherwax.

Visitation for Kay will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 26 and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington, Hale. Funeral ceremony will follow Saturday at noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Pioneer Cemetery in National City. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press on Apr. 22, 2019

