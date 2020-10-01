Kenneth E. Lee, age 91 South Branch, passed away in Bradenton, Fla. on Sept. 8, 2020.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara (Lee) Burris of Waynesville, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; siblings, Marjory (Lee) Newman, Chesley Lee and Harry Lee.
Kenneth was born on Sept. 18, 1928 in Flint to the late Clayton D. and Eunice M. (George) Lee. He graduated from Grand Blanc High School and then went on to serve our country with the United States Army with a division called the Army Air Force, which in 1947, became officially known as the United States Air Force. During his tour with the Air Force, Ken received the Distinguished Flyer Award and the World War II Victory Medal before being honorably discharged as a corporal with the Air Force.
Following his military service, he obtained his private pilot license and became a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Ken worked as a tool and die engineer for 34 years with Ford Motor Company before retiring in 1984 and moving to his summer home in South Branch, though he enjoyed his winters in Daytona Beach and eventually Ellenton, Fla.
Mr. Lee has been cremated. Military Honors and graveside service on Friday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m., at Esmond Evergreen Cemetery in Hale with Pastor Tom Harvey officiating.
