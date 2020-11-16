Kenneth G. Light, age 77, of Oscoda, and formerly of Saginaw, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 3, 1943 in Saginaw to the late John and Anne Light (nee Johnson). Ken attended Sacred Heart for K-12 in Saginaw before entering the United States Air Force until his retirement in 1989 after 28 years of service. He then continued with the U.S. Forest Service until 2006.
Ken was a member of the Legion Riders Chapter 274, American Legion Post 274, VFW Post 3735 and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He was loved by many and is survived by his four children, Brian Light of Oscoda, Jeferey Light of Toledo, Ohio, Debra Brinn of Oscoda and Stephen Light of Mt. Clemens; eight grandchildren, Joshua Miller, Nora Light, Blake Evans, Keegan Hogue, Sharon Brinn, Shane Brinn, Joey Brinn and Jim Brinn; and three great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Eli and Ashtyn. Ken is also survived by his brother, John Light of Mt. Clemens; sisters, Sylvia Reimus of Saginaw, Cathy Light of Saginaw and Dorothy Cotie of Saginaw; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and the place of interment will be the Veterans Memorial Park in Oscoda. In lieu of flowers, to honor Ken, the family asks that you please help a veteran or an elderly person or make a donation on his behalf to a veteran or elderly assistance program.
