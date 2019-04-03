Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth William McPhail. View Sign

Kenneth William McPhail, age 79, of Oscoda, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1940 in Detroit to the late Roderick and Catherine (Sevesky) McPhail. Kenneth served in the United States Air Force with the 7405th Support Squadron from 1957-1960 performing covert airborne reconnaissance missions to West Berlin. Known as the "Berlin for Lunch Bunch" they gathered intelligence on the densest concentration of Soviet military forces in the world.

After his time in the service, Kenneth applied his intricate mechanical skills as a toolmaker, who was highly sought for specialized projects due to his outstanding reputation in the Michigan toolmaking industry. Kenneth was an excellent problem solver whose engineering skills were applied to many home projects of his own and his children's.

Kenneth completely restored a Triumph TR-3 which won Best of Show awards around the country. He also enjoyed boating and camping with his family. After retirement, Kenneth, took up kayaking, playing in a billiards league, volunteering with the American Legion in Oscoda and loved spoiling rotten his adopted, rescue dog, Kaydee.

Kenneth was very proud his daughters all graduated college, an important goal he set as something he was not able to do himself. He was even able to stay "neutral" despite having one daughter attend Michigan State University and another the University of Michigan.

Kenneth is survived by his ex-wife and partner, Nancy Devlin; children, Patricia McPhail, Cathleen (Burnie) Stripling and Joanne (Todd) DeJausserand; grandchildren, Caitlin and Cal Stripling and Colin DeJausserand; and his loyal dog companion, Kaydee; and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

A committal service and interment will take place in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly on May 28 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Oscoda American Legion or to a local Humane Society or animal rescue organization.

