Kent Philip Ranger, age 70, of Oscoda passed away on Sunday evening, Aug. 2, 2020 in Saginaw after a brief illness.
Born on Oct. 16, 1949 to the late Theodore (Gene) and Betty Lou Ranger in Alpena, he was the firstborn of 11 children. Surviving siblings are Stephen (Tatsiana) Ranger of Wasilla, Alaska, Timothy (Misti) Ranger of Anchorage, Alaska, Wade (Stephanie) of Anchorage, Alaska, Rebecca (Roger) Crelley of Anchorage, Alaska, Kristine Ranger (Lannis McMaster) of Dewitt, Jayne (Alan) Deissinger of Sandia Park, N.M., Carole Ranger of Jackson, Tamrya Ranger of Lincoln, James Ranger of Anchorage, Alaska and Andrea Ranger (Doug Hatt) of Manchester.
Kent leaves behind his devoted wife, Gaye (Manning) Ranger; step-daughter, Carol (Steven) Walewski of Bridgeport; step-son, Tim (Brittany) Huggard of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and 3 beautiful granddaughters, Kaylee Gentry, Taylor Walewski and Bella Huggard. Kent enjoyed his phone calls with his Aunt Donna Anderson of Napa, Calif. and Aunt Mary Varner of Swartz Creek. The family is appreciative for all of the help over the years from Melody Manning of Oscoda.
Kent's strong and abiding faith in the Lord Jesus sustained him through the trials of life. What a Savior!
Kent served four years in the United States Marine Corps. A burial with full military honors will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Memorials can be directed to either the Food Bank of Northeastern Michigan or to Oscoda Baptist Church missions. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.