Kevin D. Tester, age 56, a lifelong resident of Oscoda, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
He was born in Alma to the late Wilbur J. "Pete" and Mildred Tester (nee Wiser). Kevin graduated from Oscoda Area High School in 1981. He was a very skilled appliance repairman and he owned and operated Tester Appliance Repair for more than 30 years.
Kevin enjoyed boating, fishing, pheasant hunting, deer hunting and mushroom hunting. He especially loved hanging out with his friends.
Kevin is survived by his three children, son, Nick (Monique) Tester of Texas, son, Brett (Kara) Tester of Tawas City and daughter Megan Tester of Tawas City; and four grandchildren, Jaxson, Max, Brice and Mya. He is also survived by his two brothers, Terry DeWinter and Mike Tester; several nieces and nephews and numerous dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Jensen.
There will be a celebration of Kevin's life at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 13 to May 21, 2019