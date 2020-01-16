Home

Kevin Randal Cotton


1960 - 2020
Kevin Randal Cotton Obituary
Kevin Randal Cotton, age 59, of Oscoda, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at his home in Oscoda.
He was born on April 30, 1960 in­­­­­ Tucson, Ariz. to Marion and Donna (Priest) Cotton. Kevin graduated from Oscoda Area High School in 1979 and went on to work for Migatron Precision Specialties for 27 years. He loved watching Studio Ghibli Films, car shows and Parking Lot Wars.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Donna Cotton; sister, Debra Cotton; brother, Scott (Cindy) Cotton; nieces and nephews, Scottie Cotton, Heather Lalone, Cindy Lou Cotton, Dylan (Lee) Cotton, Jana Zinnel, Samantha Zinnel and Amanda Cotton; and one great niece, Tilly Cotton; and great nephews, Rook Lalone and Liam Cotton. He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Cotton.
Memorial contributions can be directed to any cancer research center of your choice and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 28, 2020
