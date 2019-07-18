Kimiko Mae Kenney, age 23, of Toledo, died July 3, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born Aug.16, 1995 in Battle Creek and graduated from Harper Creek High School in 2013. Kimiko's maiden name being McLaughlin, she married Thomas Kenney on May 12, 2018.

A free spirit and artistic by nature, she loved to spend time outdoors and take in all that life had to offer. One of her greatest memories was a month-long trip through Europe in 2017 with her husband.

Kimiko was an avid Legend of Zelda fan, but found her greatest joy in time spent with family and friends. She will be remembered for her selfless and caring nature, placing the needs of others before her own. Kimiko always shared a smile and had a kind word for everyone.

Surviving is her husband, Thomas Christopher Kenney; mother, Joyce Daggett McLaughlin; half sister, Shawna Jewel; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Her father, Tim McLaughlin; and grandparents, Virginia and Bill Daggett, preceded Kimiko in death.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mikado Civic Center, 2291 S. Barlow Rd., Mikado, MI 48745.

Contributions in her memory may be offered to Joyce McLaughlin or Thomas Kenney to assist with expenses.