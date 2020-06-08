Kirk Charles Montgomery
Kirk Charles Montgomery, age 63 of Tawas City, passed away on June 6, 2020.
He is survived by his loving son, Christopher (Andrea) Montgomery of York, Pa.; adored grandchildren, Jacob and Tyler Montgomery; sister, Kim (Tim) Flowers of Rosamond, Calif.; niece, Jamie (John) Collins and grand niece, Jillian Collins of East Tawas. Several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends also survive.
Kirk was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Thelma (Krumm) Montgomery.
Kirk graduated from Tawas Area High School in 1976. He lived and worked as a mechanic in the Tawas area. He enjoyed working on cars and lawn mowers. He was a big Civil War buff and loved watching NASCAR and Detroit Tiger baseball.
Per his wishes, Kirk has been cremated and will be laid to rest next to his parents at the American Legion Cemetery in East Tawas. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be announced and held at a future date.
Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 16, 2020.
