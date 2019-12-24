|
Larry P. Johnson, age 72, of Hale, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Larry was always a hard worker and kept himself busy running the family farm and the family business, Johnson Trucking, as a contractor with the United Postal Service for 49 years. He loved his semis, cop cars and Lincoln, especially the ones with horns.
He is survived by his dear wife of 43 years, Norma; children, Julie (Mike) O'Neil of Longmont, Colo., Toni (John) Proper of Whittemore, Larry (Angelique) Johnson of Auburn, Dawn Johnson of Hale, Katie Johnson of East Tawas and Jodie (Jake) Shaw of Carson City; grandchildren, Jennifer, Heidi, Casey, Tonia, Shelby Love, Sebastian, Bella, Peyton and Colton; great grandchildren, Hailey, Anthony, Wayne, Lakelynn and Zayden; brother, Ralph (Sue) Johnson; and sisters, Berthamae Lake and Wendy Kesler. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Lois Johnson; son, Paul; and siblings, Victor, Duane and Audry.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, Dec. 26, from noon until the time of service at 3 p.m., at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington St., Hale, with Pastor Bradley Lake officiating. Mr. Johnson will be cremated following the service.
Memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be made to the family. Arrangements are by Buresh Funeral Home, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020